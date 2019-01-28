ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) – A study group has been formed to examine poverty in Maryland.

In announcing the group, House Speaker Michael Busch said Monday the House of Delegates has not had a comprehensive look at the state of poverty in Maryland this century.

The speaker cited a United Way study this fall that found around 38 percent of Maryland families are not able to afford food, housing and transportation, and half of those families live in the Baltimore area.

The speaker’s office said the group will focus on improving the economic stability of families that are not consistently eligible for social safety net programs.

The group will assess current law, policies and programs intended to reduce poverty and recommend ways to provide greater economic opportunity.

