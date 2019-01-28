SECRETARY, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland man set a new state record for catching a 17.9-pound longnose gar.

David Confair, 44, of Dorchester County, cause the fish on Jan. 23 near Brookview Bridge along Marshyhope Creek, Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources reports.

Confair and a friend were out fishing after they heard reports of massive blue catfish.

A few hours into their trip, Confair felt a big tug on the fishing line.

“Get the net,” Confair yelled to his friend. “This is a big fish.”

It wasn’t a catfish, but it was a longnose gar — a fish DNR said dates back to prehistoric times and can grow up to six feet long.

Confair broke the previous record of a 17-pound longnose gar. That fish was caught by Justin Kelly in the Potomac River in 2011.

“It deserves to live,” Confair said. “I’m hoping to set a bigger record. I know there are bigger ones, I’ve seen them.”

Anglers who think they have a potential record catch should fill-out the state record application and call 443-569-1381 or 410-260-8325. The department suggests the fish be immersed in ice water to preserve its weight until it can be checked, confirmed and certified.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook