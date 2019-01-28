BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A winter weather advisory was issued for parts of Maryland Tuesday.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. for northern Baltimore, Harford and Howard, Carroll counties and then from noon to 10 p.m. for southern Baltimore, Howard, Harford and Montgomery counties.

Get Ready For Another Cold Blast: Possible Snow, Wintry Mix On Its Way

A wintry mix is expected during the morning commute and midday hours before it changes to snow during the afternoon hours.

A total snow accumulation of one to three inches is expected for Baltimore. Areas north including Frederick, Carroll and Harford counties could see up to four inches.

Plan on slippery road conditions for both the morning and evening commutes.

Temperatures will fall below freezing during the evening commute — freezing any moisture or slush on the roadways.

