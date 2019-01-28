BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A motions hearing for Radee Prince, the man accused of killing three in a Maryland workplace shooting, will continue Tuesday after a mental health evaluation.

A doctor will be in court to discuss Prince’s mental competency.

Authorities said he walked into Advanced Granite Solutions in the Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood and shot five people, killing three of them, back on Oct. 18, 2017.

He’s expected to stand trial in March.

