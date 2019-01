ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) – Montgomery County Firefighters responded to a second-alarm fire at the Woodley Gardens Swim Club and Georgetown Hill Early School Sunday night.

The fire happened around 8:15 p.m.

Officials reported heavy fire conditions throughout the building, and a partial roof collapse.

No injuries were reported.

Crews are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook