BROOKLYN, Md. (WJZ) — A teen was charged with drug possession after police stopped him along Church Street in Brooklyn.

Anne Arundel County police stopped Steven Brian Boyd around 2:08 a.m. during a traffic stop near the Baltimore city line.

Officers searched the vehicle after officers said they saw narcotics visible in the front of the vehicle.

Police recovered 25 blue plastic bags containing crack cocaine, 19 clear capsules of heroin, and two small bags of marijuana.

Boyd admitted that the drugs belonged to him.

He was arrested and brought to the Northern District for processing. After another search was conducted, officers discovered an oxycodone hydrochloride pill from Boyd’s undergarments.

Boyd has been charged with the possession of crack cocaine, heroin, oxycodone hydrochloride, and marijuana (under 10 grams.) He was also charged with the intent to distribute both the crack cocaine and heroin which is estimated at street value to be worth $616.80.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

This story was written by WJZ intern Anna Lee Flaherty.