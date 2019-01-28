BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Leave yourself extra time and be patient Tuesday as winter weather could make both commutes quite messy across Maryland.
A wintry mix is expected during the morning commute, then as the temperatures continue to cool, it’ll turn to snow for the evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Parts Of Maryland Tuesday
Slick road conditions are possible and people should take precautions.
Baltimore can expect two to three inches of snow, while areas north could see up to six inches.
Temperatures will fall below freezing during the evening commute — freezing any moisture or slush on the roadways.
Download our weather app to have the latest info in the palm of your hands.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook