BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Leave yourself extra time and be patient Tuesday as winter weather could make both commutes quite messy across Maryland.

A wintry mix is expected during the morning commute, then as the temperatures continue to cool, it’ll turn to snow for the evening commute.

Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Parts Of Maryland Tuesday

Slick road conditions are possible and people should take precautions.

Slippery roads are likely for the morning and evening commute on Tuesday, with mixed precipitation if not snow arriving in the morning. Whatever ends up on the ground will freeze in the evening as temperatures tumble well below freezing! pic.twitter.com/5RvWTjcOQz — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) January 28, 2019

Baltimore can expect two to three inches of snow, while areas north could see up to six inches.

Temperatures will fall below freezing during the evening commute — freezing any moisture or slush on the roadways.

