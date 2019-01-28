BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This weekend I learned a new word to describe sunny beautiful weather. Here is the story.

I was on the Eastern Shore, specifically Easton, where a good friend has a hunting lodge. I have always been asked to join during Goose/Duck season but have declined until this year. I am not a hunter, I like to sleep in, and cold is not my friend. My time in the Easton-St. Michaels area is during the warm months. I am a Summer guy, a boater. The Bay is my buddy, barren corn fields are not. So this Winter beauty I have finally discovered is new to me. And it is mind blowing. So beautiful. (As much so as the Summer). I now get why hunters around the country travel here to the Eastern Shore during the Season.. Have you ever watched a thousand Geese fly over, or hundreds of Ducks go by at a time? The sound alone is something you can never unhear. In the setting sun the glow makes the Geese and their white belly’s orange. Just wild.

So we are sitting in the blind when my host said, “It’s a bluebird day.” I asked him to explain. The skies were crystal clear, and winds calm. A perfect day to me. To the hunters it was the exact opposite, a “bluebird day.” A day when the bluebirds would be singing, and doing whatever the heck they do. Hunters want clouds, if possible some light rain or snow. Something that will keep the waterfowl flying lower or forcing them into the fields around the decoys. A hunting day, not a “bluebird day.” And that is the way your beautiful Saturday was referred to all over the Eastern Shore.

In 2019 I have learned you’re too old to learn new tricks, or expressions. Or just how beautiful a sunny, chilly Winter day can truly be. Me and the bluebirds get it.

MB!

