BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years for the murder of his pregnant girlfriend.

William Mason was charged in the first-degree murder of Khaya Lambert on June 21, 2017.

According to the state’s attorney’s office, officers responded to an apartment complex in the 3900 block of Liberty Heights Avenue around 12:41 a.m. after a person reported hearing a woman screaming and gunshots.

At 1:41 a.m., officers again responded to the same address for a report of a break-in and found an unresponsive man — later identified as Mason, seated on concrete steps covered in blood. One foot was covered in a bloody sock and the other was bare.

Then that evening at 8:45 p.m., police again were called to the complex after people reported seeing bloody footprints outside an apartment door that was left open all day.

When officers entered the home, they found Lambert’s body and two handguns.

A mixture of Lambert and Mason’s blood was found on her body, in the apartment and on Mason.

Medical examiners ruled the death of Khaya Lambert a homicide and determined that the victim–who was several weeks pregnant –had suffered multiple gunshot wounds along with multiple sharp and blunt force injuries.

“The cold and callous murder of this pregnant woman is unfathomable” said State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby. “I’m thankful for the diligent efforts of the victim’s neighbors who reported the incident to the authorities. These efforts were critical to the investigation and resolution of this case.”

