BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police have put out a Silver Alert for a missing 83-year-old man Tuesday night in Baltimore County.

Bobby Junior Wilson was last seen around 1 p.m. in the area of his home in the 900 block of St. Agnes Lane.

Wilson is 6’0″, 260 lbs and was wearing a gray coat, burgundy shirt and black pants.

Wilson is believed to be driving a 2008 Buick Lucerne that is burgundy in color and displaying MD. registration 9AG3996.

Police say he may be confused when located.

