  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County, Local TV, Maryland, Missing, Silver Alert

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police have put out a Silver Alert for a missing 83-year-old man Tuesday night in Baltimore County.

Bobby Junior Wilson was last seen around 1 p.m. in the area of his home in the 900 block of St. Agnes Lane.

Wilson is 6’0″, 260 lbs and was wearing a gray coat, burgundy shirt and black pants.

Wilson is believed to be driving a 2008 Buick Lucerne that is burgundy in color and displaying MD. registration 9AG3996.

Police say he may be confused when located.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s