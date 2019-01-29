BALTIMORE (WJZ) — SAG award-winning and Oscar-nominated film Black Panther is coming back to theaters to celebrate Black History Month.

The movie will be free to audiences at participating AMC theaters between Feb. 1-7.

Disney will also be giving a $1.5 million grant to support the United Negro College Fund’s mission to help minority students go to college.

The film follows T’Challa, played by Chadwick Boseman, as he returns home to the African nation of Wakanda to take his place as king when a powerful enemy appears to take his throne.

Black Panther made $1.34 billion in the box office as of May 2018.

