BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some good news for Charm City, as it was named one of the top places to visit in 2019.

Tripadvisor Rentals put together a list of the 20 top places to visit during the year and Baltimore’s historical sights and the “culinary utopia” of Fells Point were reasons to pay Charm City a visit.

Other cities that made the list include Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Buffalo, New York, and Ashville, North Carolina.

