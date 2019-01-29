BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Move over chocolate! Chick-Fil-A knows the only way into anyone’s heart is through chicken.

As part of their Valentine’s promotion, the fast-food chain is offering limited-edition, heart-shaped trays of 30-count chicken nuggets or 10-count Chick-N-Minis.

The chain’s regular 30-count chicken nuggets sell for about $18 but prices for the heart tin may vary by location.

According to the chain, a belly stuffed with chicken nuggets fills the heart with joy!

To find participating locations, check out their website.

