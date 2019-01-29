BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The State’s attorney for Baltimore announced in a press conference Tuesday that effective immediately, her office will no longer prosecute marijuana possession regardless of weight or criminal history.

Marilyn Mosby stated that her office will still prosecute possession with intent to distribute and distribution of marijuana “if those charges are based on articulated evidence of intent to sell or distribute marijuana beyond the mere possession of it.”

The SAO mandated all referrals of all first-time felony drug distribution offenders to the “Aim To Be More Divergent” Program.

The state’s attorney’s office filed a “writ of form” notice at 10 a.m. seeking to vacate 1,050 convictions in circuit courts and 3,778 in district courts dating back to 2011.

“For far too long,” said Mosby. “we have sat back and idly watched certain communities and families literally destroyed by the failed policies of the so-called ‘war on drugs.’ The effects of these failed policies have been especially dire for cities like Baltimore where, for decades, we’ve criminalized what is now considered a public health crisis. ”

Mosby also went on to note the statistics that showed the “disproportionate impact” that the war on drugs has had on communities of color.

“As your state’s attorney,” she stated. “I pledge to institute change and refuse to stand by and be a facilitator of injustice and inequity when it is clear that we can be so much smarter and do so much more on behalf of the people that we serve.”

Using other states which had already legalized marijuana as examples, Mosby didn’t see the “public safety value” in prosecuting marijuana possession as there was no link between possession and violent crime.

