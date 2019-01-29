BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Office of Tourism is encouraging everyone to participate in National “Plan Your Vacation Day” Tuesday.

More than half of Americans are giving up valuable time and in 2017, 15 million vacation days went unused in Maryland.

“Which translates to $1.9 billion in untapped economic impact,” said Matthew Scales with the Maryland Office of Tourism. “So it has a huge economic impact on our state.”

A huge loss for the state and those who will never get those days back.

“Their company gives them those vacation days, so why not use them and get out there,” Scales asked. “Travel. Get out there with family and friends, we want to live to live, not live to work.”

The Maryland Office of Tourism is encouraging people to reclaim their vacation days and to explore Maryland’s hidden gems.

From Havre De Grace to Charm City, visitors are welcome whether for just a day or a weekend getaway.

“So much to offer here in the city,” said Lauri Orzewicz, Havre De Grace tourism manager. “We are standing behind the lighthouse which is one of five of our museums we have in town. A maritime museum, a world famous decoy museum, a lockhouse museum, as well as a stepping stone farm museum.”

The investment has shown to increase happiness and lower stress.

“We work directly with our tourism partners,” said Juan Webster, GM of the Kimpton Hotel Monaco. “Our attractions and venues and museums, so here are the creative ways to get the word out and come out and have a creative and exploratory weekend in Baltimore City.”

It also helps boost the economy and sustain these businesses throughout the year.

“Quite a few locally operated businesses, restaurants, and bed and breakfasts,” said Orzewicz. “So this supplies jobs for local residents as well as local people for the surrounding areas of Havre De Grace.”

So plan away. Your next vacation is waiting to be claimed.

