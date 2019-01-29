BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A winter weather advisory was issued for parts of Maryland Tuesday.
A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. for northern Baltimore city and county, Harford and Howard, Carroll counties and then from noon to 10 p.m. for southern Baltimore, Howard, Harford and Montgomery counties.
Intermittent light snow, mixed with rain will fall at times through 2 p.m. Tuesday. Steadier snow is expected between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Snow will end from west to east sometime between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Baltimore is only expected to get 1 inch. Areas north and west could see up to 3 inches.
Plan on slippery road conditions for both the morning and evening commutes.
Temperatures will fall below freezing during the evening commute — freezing any moisture or slush on the roadways.
