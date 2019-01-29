  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Baltimore, Local TV, Radee Prince, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Radee Prince will need to undergo more mental health evaluations, according to a judge.

Prince’s motions hearing was continued from Monday as a doctor evaluated his mental health.

Authorities said he walked into Advanced Granite Solutions in the Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood and shot five people, killing three of them, back on Oct. 18, 2017.

Man Accused In MD Workplace Shooting Plans Insanity Defense

The judge cannot determine Tuesday if Prince is competent enough to stand trial.

It will be determined at a later date and they will also move the date of the trial. It was supposed to start in March.

