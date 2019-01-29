LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County police arrested a New York woman after receiving a tip through the National Human Trafficking Tip Line in early January.

The tip led detectives to a hotel in the 9700 block of Washington Blvd. on Jan. 25, where investigating officers spotted 46-year-old Wenbo Wang who had arrived with another woman police believe was a potential victim.

Detectives learned through the investigation that Wang posted prostitution ads online for a number of women, arranged appointments and collected a part of the resulting payments.

Wang is charged with human trafficking, prostitution, drug possession, and other related charges.

She is being held on $500,000 bail at the Howard County Detention Center.

The woman who arrived at the hotel with Wang had appropriate services made available to her.

Investigators urge anyone with information or who may have been a victim of Wang, or may know her by another name, to call police at 410-313-STOP.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook