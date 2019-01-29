  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMSuper Bowl Greatest Commercials 2019
    9:00 PMNCIS
    10:00 PMFBI
    View All Programs
Filed Under:homicide investigation, Local TV, Maryland, Montgomery County, White Oak

WHITE OAK, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County Police investigating a homicide after two adult males were found dead in the White Oak area Monday night.

Officials received a call at 8:37 p.m. of a collision in the 11600 block of Stewart Lane.

The caller said that a vehicle had struck multiple parked cars in the area.

Officers found Jordan Alexander Radway, 23, of Laurel, and Christian Deon Roberts, 24, of Silver Spring, dead with gunshot wounds inside the vehicle that struck the parked cars.

A representative from Stevenson University confirmed Roberts attended there from 2012-2016, playing on their basketball team in 2015 and 2016.

This investigation is still ongoing.

Officials are asking that anyone with information contact the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s