WHITE OAK, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County Police investigating a homicide after two adult males were found dead in the White Oak area Monday night.

Officials received a call at 8:37 p.m. of a collision in the 11600 block of Stewart Lane.

The caller said that a vehicle had struck multiple parked cars in the area.

Officers found Jordan Alexander Radway, 23, of Laurel, and Christian Deon Roberts, 24, of Silver Spring, dead with gunshot wounds inside the vehicle that struck the parked cars.

A representative from Stevenson University confirmed Roberts attended there from 2012-2016, playing on their basketball team in 2015 and 2016.

This investigation is still ongoing.

Officials are asking that anyone with information contact the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.

