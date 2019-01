TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating after a teacher was assaulted Tuesday morning.

According to police, the incident took place at Loch Raven High School in Towson just before 8:30 a.m.

The teacher was allegedly assaulted by a student. The student started the altercation and struck the male teacher in the face with his fist.

Both suffered minor injuries.

