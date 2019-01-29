BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s Baltimore versus Baltimore- a second local dog is competing in this weekend’s “Dog Bowl”.

Animal Planet is hosting the second annual event, and this year, 63 dogs from 31 shelters in 15 states will compete.

This includes “Cheyenne” from the Baltimore Humane Society.

The 13-year-old was brought to the Humane Society from another shelter.

She enjoys walks, playing with her favorite toys and going for long car rides.

She’ll be going up against Beans, another Baltimore dog.

Baltimore Dog ‘Beans’ To Compete In Animal Planet’s ‘Dog Bowl’ Saturday

The 7-year-old was brought to the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS) when Baltimore City Animal Control found him roaming the streets alone.

Let’s hope one of them brings home a win for Baltimore!

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook