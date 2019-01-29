ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Detectives arrested and charged Ousmane Camara, 26, of Rockville, with the first-degree murder of his mother, 52-year-old Arabia Camara.

A 911 call was received early Tuesday morning at around 7:43 a.m., requesting to check the welfare of Arabia Camara after she had failed to show up for work.

Montgomery Police officers responded to her home and received no answer when they knocked on the door.

Officers found an open window and made entry to her home. Once they were inside, they encountered her son and saw blood and cuts on his hands.

They then located Arabia dead inside the home with apparent trauma to her body, police say.

Ousmane Camara was arrested and taken to a local hospital for treatment of the cuts on his hands.

After being released from the hospital, he was taken to the Central Processing Unit where he was charged with first-degree murder.

He is being held without bound.

