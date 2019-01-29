WHEATON, Md. (WJZ) — Detectives have made an arrest in a 2018 shooting that left three people hospitalized, including one man police said had been shot outside of a sporting goods store in Montgomery County.

Fire and Rescue personnel responded Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. to a parking garage outside of the Dick’s Sporting Goods store located on Veirs Mill Rd. for a reported shooting and related vehicle crash.

There, officers found a car that had hit a brick support column outside of the store. They also found a man who was a passenger in the car suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries

A woman and a young girl were also in the car and were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation showed that the bullet that had hit the man came from outside of the car, from the first level of the parking garage.

Detectives also learned that the man had gotten into two separate altercations with 18-year-old Santiago Alvarez. One incident happened inside the Westfield Wheaton mall and the other happened inside of the Dick’s Sporting Goods.

It is believed that the car hit the building as the woman who was driving tried to flee the area.

After obtaining a warrant for Alvarez’s arrest on Dec. 4, officers arrested more than a month later on Jan. 26.

Alvarez is being charged with attempted first-degree murder, one count of attempted second-degree murder, reckless endangerment, and assault-related charges.

He is currently being held without bond.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook