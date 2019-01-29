BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Leave yourself extra time and be patient Tuesday as winter weather could make the afternoon quite messy across Maryland.

A wintry mix is expected int the morning continuing through noon for parts of Maryland.

As the temperatures continue to cool, it’ll turn to snow through the afternoon and continuing through the evening commute.

There is a possibility we will still be seeing snow into the late night hours to around 10 p.m.

Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Parts Of Maryland Tuesday

Slick road conditions are possible and people should take precautions.

Slippery roads are likely for the morning and evening commute on Tuesday, with mixed precipitation if not snow arriving in the morning. Whatever ends up on the ground will freeze in the evening as temperatures tumble well below freezing! pic.twitter.com/5RvWTjcOQz — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) January 28, 2019

Baltimore can expect two to three inches of snow, while areas north and west could see up to six inches.

Here's a look at the latest estimates for Tuesday's snowfall totals! Rain and mixed precipitation will turn to snow from northwest to southeast during the day tomorrow. #WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/CuPFltpUVB — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) January 29, 2019

Temperatures will fall below freezing during the evening commute — freezing any moisture or slush on the roadways. There is high potential for icy roads. Whatever falls during the day will freeze in the evening as temperatures plummet into the low 20s.

Once we get through the winter weather, Maryland will be dealing with frigid temperatures and low wind chills.

Some schools started late Tuesday and some will dismiss early. Full a full list of delays and closings, click here.

