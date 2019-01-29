BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Last year, the Czech Republic celebrated its 100th birthday, and the country’s capital city was named one of 2018’s top destinations by the New York Times.

Bisected by the Vltava River, “the City of a Hundred Spires” is known for its Old Town Square, colorful baroque buildings, Gothic churches and its medieval Astronomical Clock, which gives an animated hourly show. Besides the stunning architecture, there are also enough local libations and delightful dishes to appease any traveler.

It’s more doable than you think. According to travel site Skyscanner, there are plenty of flights from Baltimore to Prague in the next few months, and the prices aren’t too shabby.

So if you’re looking for a change of scenery, here are some deals to put on your to-do list.

Flight deals to Prague

The cheapest flights between Baltimore and Prague are if you leave on May 7 and return from the Czech Republic on May 14. British Airways currently has roundtrip, nonstop tickets for $526.

There are also deals to be had in March. If you fly out of Baltimore on March 6 and return from Prague on March 12, Iberia can get you there and back for $529 roundtrip.

Top Prague hotels

Regarding where to stay, here are two of Prague’s top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner’s listings based on price and customer satisfaction.

The Mosaic House (Odboru 4)

For an all-around top recommendation, consider The Mosaic House. The hotel has a 4.9-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $70.

The Sophie’s Hostel (Melounova 2)

PHOTO: TRIP BY SKYSCANNER

A second option is Sophie’s Hostel. The 4.8-star hostel has rooms for $16/night. Area attractions include the Czech National Museum, the Prague National Theatre and Wenceslas Square.

Top picks for dining and drinking

Don’t miss Prague’s food scene, with plenty of popular spots to get your fill of local cuisine. Here are a few of the top-rated eateries from Skyscanner’s listings.

Potrefena Husa Hybernska (Dlážděná 1003/7 110)

PHOTO: TRIP BY SKYSCANNER

Let’s start with the basics: where to get a drink and a quick bite. For a popular option, check out Potrefena Husa Hybernska, which has an average of five stars out of seven reviews on Skyscanner.

“This restaurant is great, especially for students, backpackers and budget travelers,” wrote visitor Emily.

SaSaZu (Bubenske Nabrezi 306)

PHOTO: TRIP BY SKYSCANNER

One of Prague’s most popular restaurants is SaSaZu, with 4.9 stars from seven reviews.

“Both club and high-end Asian fusion restaurant, a night at stylish SaSaZu is always an unforgettable experience,” wrote reviewer Clare. “Food is inspired by dishes from Vietnam, Cambodia and Indonesia, and after dinner the party gets started around 10 p.m.”

U Medvídků (Na Perštýně, 345/7)

PHOTO: TRIP BY SKYSCANNER

Also worth considering is U Medvídků.

“Great value and authentic,” wrote Marie. “I lived in Prague for a year and took family and friends there any time someone was visiting. Both tourists and local eat at Medviku so you know it’s legit.”

Top Prague attractions

To round out your trip, Prague offers plenty of popular attractions worth visiting. Here are a couple of top recommendations, based on Skyscanner’s descriptions and reviews.

The Charles Bridge

PHOTO: TRIP BY SKYSCANNER

First up is the Charles Bridge.

Joining the Lesser Side with Old Town, the Charles Bridge is famously the best spot for viewing the Prague Castle. Thousands of people traverse this cobbled bridge every year.

Prague Castle

PHOTO: TRIP BY SKYSCANNER

Then, there’s Prague Castle.

Perhaps the most beautiful sight east of Paris, Prague Castle was the original seat of power in Bohemia, the home of Czech royalty. The former royal compound is actually a series of castles, with a cathedral and several gardens and plazas at the center.