(CBS NEWS) — President Trump appeared to endorse efforts by legislators in several states to allow public schools to offer Bible classes.

“Numerous states introducing Bible Literacy classes, giving students the option of studying the Bible. Starting to make a turn back? Great!” Mr. Trump tweeted Monday morning after “Fox and Friends” ran a segment on the topic.

Christian lawmakers in six Republican-controlled state legislatures across the country are pushing for legislation that would allow public schools to offer elective classes on the New and Old Testaments.

Read more at cbsnews.com.

