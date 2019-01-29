  • WJZ 13On Air

By Marty Bass
Filed Under:Marty Bass Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Once again I think we have good weather news for you. Look again we are on the good side of a bad situation. I know that sounds like a perfect Country Music song but it’s true! Given what is happening around the country with snow, ice, and then bad wind chills,.. we here in the Mid-Atlantic are “sitting pretty, (good).”

2-3 inches of mixed precipitation/snow does not a Snowmagedden make. (Oh and by the way I will still lay money down on a good 10-incher before Winter is all done. That is just statistical probability.) But this, indeed, will be more inconvenient.

And then comes the wind chills. Again we are only dealing with 0° not -40°. Not ideal by any means but not what it could be either.

Given the deluge of information on Radio and TV, (and then social media, some of which will actually be correct), it is easy to get a bit depressed about this. It is all in how you frame the picture. And trust me, “given what” put this in a pretty frame.

#onedayclosertospring

MB!

