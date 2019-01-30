BALTIMORE (WJZ) — La Food Marketa Executive Chef Johntay Bedingfield has dreamed of competing on a national level since he pursued his career in 2012.

His restaurant was packed Tuesday night for Bedingfield’s Chopped viewing party.

“I think my nerves are gone, but I am extremely excited and happy to share it with the people I love best,” Bedingfield said.

His biggest supporters cheered him on as he competed with other chefs for a $10,000 prize and the chance to impress a national audience.

“I think it’s just huge, it really just puts the city on a national level, puts the restaurant’s name out there, puts my name out there, and its just great all around,” Bedingfield said.

The restaurant was overflowing with excitement, with everyone thrilled to see their favorite chef win the competition.

“The food here is an art it’s clearly an art from him it’s unique,” said Carly Clayton, a patron.

“A phenomenal guy, truly humble guy but his creations are phenomenal,” said another patron, Gary Cohen.

During the televised competition, chefs prepare dishes with a basket of mystery ingredients.

But for Chef Bedingfield, he has one that remains consistent- his heart.

“I mean, everything I cook is from the heart so it doesn’t matter what we are cooking, Latin American, modern American, Asian American, its all from the heart,” Bedingfield said.

A special ingredient that helped him win the Food Network’s culinary crown. This episode of Chopped was filmed last May.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook