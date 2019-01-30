FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Luis Privado, 24, was sentenced to 25 years in the Division of Correction, with all but five years suspended, effectively serving five years in prison.

After his sentence is complete, he will be placed on five years of supervised probation, with the conditions of no contact with the victim, no contact with the co-defendant and no unsupervised contact with individuals under the age of 18.

He must also register as a tier II sex offender.

Privado entered a guilty plea on July 31, 2018 to human trafficking of a minor-conspiracy. His bond was revoked at that time.

Frederick police officers responded to the McDonald’s on Jefferson Street on December 30, 2017, for a reported abduction.

Officers made contact with the co-defendant, Abiathar Vance, and the 16-year-old victim who had been reported missing for the previous two months.



Luis Privado and Abiathar Vance: Courtesy Frederick State’s Attorney Office

The victim said she had met Privado and co-defendant Vance in August 2017 at Union Station. Vance reportedly induced the victim into becoming an escort.

She described the “dates” as having sex for money. Vance arranged for hotel rooms, clients and received the proceeds.

Privado also arranged for hotel rooms, drove the victim and Vance from DC to Frederick and provided a rental car for Vance to use to move the victim while in Frederick.

Privado admitted to driving the victim back and forth from DC to Frederick and leaving the hotel room when the victim had “dates”.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook