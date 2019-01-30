Filed Under:Baltimore, Fire, Germantown, Local TV, Maryland, Montgomery County

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A dog in Montgomery County is being hailed a hero Wednesday, after he woke up his owners and alerted them to a fire that caused some major damage to their home.

Firefighters said the dog woke up the homeowners Monday night along Neerwinder St in Germantown. There was no smoke in the house, so the fire alarms hadn’t activated.

All four people inside the home got out safely, but the flames caused an estimated $425,000 in damage.

Investigators said the fire started in the metal flue and fireplace of the home.

