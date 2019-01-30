ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is scheduled to give the annual State of the State speech, and he has said he’ll be proposing a tax cut.

Hogan will give the speech to a joint session of the General Assembly on Wednesday.

At a PBS Newshour discussion Monday night in Baltimore, the Republican said he would talk about a “major tax cut” when he delivers the speech, though he declined to offer details Monday night.

Hogan has included some tax cuts in his budget for the next fiscal year for retired military, law enforcement and fire and rescue personnel, as well as for manufacturing employers that create jobs in high-unemployment zones. He also has proposed increasing tax deductions on interest for student loans.

