GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A federal judge in Maryland is allowing the NAACP to pursue its claim that the U.S. Census Bureau has insufficient funds to properly conduct the 2020 Census, risking a massive undercount of blacks and other racial and ethnic minorities.

Government attorneys urged U.S. District Court Judge Paul Grimm to throw out all the claims in the civil rights group’s lawsuit against the Census Bureau. But the judge refused Tuesday, ruling the NAACP may be able to demonstrate the census isn’t adequately funded.

Government Urges Judge To Toss NAACP Lawsuit Over Census

The NACCP’s lawsuit also challenged the methods and means of conducting the census. The judge dismissed those claims but said the group can try to revive them later.

The NAACP claims poor planning for the nation’s first digital census will exacerbate undercounts and leave it vulnerable to cyber-attack

