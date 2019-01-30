BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police have urged drivers to use caution before heading out on the roads during this blanket of cold weather across the state.

Both the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration’s Coordinated Highway Action Response Team, (CHART), and Troopers will team up to assist disabled motorists as quickly as possible to ensure the overall safety of the community.

They have issued tips on how to protect your vehicles before traveling.

With the cold weather advisories that have been issued due to the predicted bone chilling temperatures this week, state troopers remind motorists to triple check that their vehicles are properly equipped.

Troopers also encourage all motorists to keep a survival bag in their vehicles. The ultimate survival bag should include blankets, flares or flashlights. extra batteries, jumper cables, anti freeze, windshield washer fluid, nonperishable food, water, and hand warmers.

These cold weather temperatures can take a toll on a vehicle, please check the following before traveling:

• Check the tire pressure and tread

• Check the battery

• Check the car’s fluid levels

• Make sure you have a good spare tire

• Keep jumper cables handy

Drivers are reminded their cell phones can not only be used to call 9-1-1, but #77 in emergencies.

This story was written by WJZ intern Anna Lee Flaherty.