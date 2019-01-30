Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore Weather, Cold, Local TV, Maryland Weather, polar vortex, Talkers, Weather, wind chills

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore and much of Maryland is expected to see single-digit temperatures Wednesday night.

But it’s going to feel like it’s below zero.

State Police Urge Drivers To Use These Tips Before Traveling In Cold Weather

WJZ’s Meg McNamara shares that it’ll feel 15 to 20 degrees below the lows tonight.

If you don’t need to be outside, don’t be.

And if you do, wear protective gloves, hats and dress in layers.

The wind chills can cause frostbite to exposed skin in under 30 minutes.

A code blue is in effect in Baltimore through Friday as a polar vortex takes over much of the U.S.

