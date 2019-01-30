BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore and much of Maryland is expected to see single-digit temperatures Wednesday night.

But it’s going to feel like it’s below zero.

State Police Urge Drivers To Use These Tips Before Traveling In Cold Weather

Here's a look at the lows expected tonight! Subtract 15° to 20° and that's what it will actually feel like! If you need to be outside, dress in layers and wear a hat and gloves. These cold wind chills can cause frostbite to exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes! pic.twitter.com/c4LLOuzssU — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) January 30, 2019

WJZ’s Meg McNamara shares that it’ll feel 15 to 20 degrees below the lows tonight.

If you don’t need to be outside, don’t be.

And if you do, wear protective gloves, hats and dress in layers.

The actual temperature in #Baltimore is 19° but that is not how it's feeling. Not. Even. Close. The real feel temp is 1°! Western #Maryland is already experiencing wind chills well below zero! #MDWX pic.twitter.com/33taU9Wrbr — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) January 30, 2019

The wind chills can cause frostbite to exposed skin in under 30 minutes.

A code blue is in effect in Baltimore through Friday as a polar vortex takes over much of the U.S.

