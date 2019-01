ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are looking for a 65-year-old man who has been missing since Jan. 23.

Rafael Guillermo was last wearing a blue coat and Air Max tennis shoes.

County police have said that Guillermo may have gone to New York or New Jersey by bus and may also be confused or disoriented.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or (410) 307-2020.

