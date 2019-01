RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are looking for a missing 11-year-old girl last seen Wednesday night.

Imani Robin was last seen missing from the 8600 block of Gray Fox Rd in Randallstown just after 7:30 p.m.

She was reported to have been wearing a blue jean dress and gold hoop earrings.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or (410) 307-2020.

