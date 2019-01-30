  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County police, Local TV, Loch Raven High School. Towson, Talkers, teacher assault

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A student has been charged after he assaulted a teacher at Loch Raven High School Tuesday.

According to sources, the teacher was in his doorway when the student “sucker punched” him.

Teacher ‘Sucker Punched’ At Loch Raven High, Police Investigating

The sources say the student kept hitting the teacher, and it took four other teachers to restrain that student.

The student, who was wearing a ankle monitor, was charged as a juvenile.

His name is not being released.

Comments
  1. Megan Meginnis Nelson says:
    January 30, 2019 at 12:47 pm

    Wearing an ankle monitor??? What was he doing in a public school an ankle monitor?

    Reply

