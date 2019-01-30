TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A student has been charged after he assaulted a teacher at Loch Raven High School Tuesday.

According to sources, the teacher was in his doorway when the student “sucker punched” him.

Teacher ‘Sucker Punched’ At Loch Raven High, Police Investigating

The sources say the student kept hitting the teacher, and it took four other teachers to restrain that student.

Update: student who punched teacher at Loch Raven HS yesterday has been charged @wjz pic.twitter.com/ppUrTaldo0 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 30, 2019

The student, who was wearing a ankle monitor, was charged as a juvenile.

His name is not being released.

