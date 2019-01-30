(CBS Boston/CBS Local) Super Bowl Sunday is as close to a national holiday as you can get in the United States without actually having an official day off for it.

The game is continually the highest rated television event of the year, and this year is expected to be no different with 72% of people surveyed by the National Retail Federation earlier in January saying that they plan on watching the game. But, watching the game, like watching the ball drop on New Year’s Eve, that’s only half of the fun. In fact, like the New Year’s Eve ball drop, the game isn’t something that you want to watch by yourself and in order to avoid that, you’re likely going to spend some money on the game.

“You don’t have to be a football fan to celebrate the Super Bowl,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “Whether it’s to see who wins, watch the halftime show and commercials or just get together with friends, this is the biggest party since New Year’s Eve. Spending is expected to be at one the highest levels we’ve seen.”

According to the NRF survey, the average American plans to spend $81.30 on the game which adds up to a total of over $14.8 billion that is expected to be spent by Americans come Sunday. The survey found that total to be slightly down from last year due to the fact that fewer Americans said they would be watching the game (72% vs. 76% last year), still the overall number is expected to be the third-highest on record behind last year ($15.3 billion) and 2016 ($15.5 billion).

As for what that money is expected to be spent on? Well, food and beverages tops the list with 79% of people planning to buy those supplies, while 10 percent said they would be buying team apparel and merchandise. The survey also took a look at where people were planning on watching the game with 24 percent saying they would be attending a party, 17 percent saying they will be hosting a party and five percent of respondents planning on going to a bar.