BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested 55-year-old George Pullet for the murder of a man from September 2018.



Courtesy: Baltimore Police Department

Officers were approached on September 29, 2018 at around 7:30 p.m. and informed that a man had been shot int he 3300 block of W. Baltimore Street.

Officers responded and found 46-year-old Donald Lee Jackson suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Jackson was taken to Shock Trauma where he remained in grave condition for several days before dying.

Homicide detectives were able to interview numerous witnesses and gather enough evidence to seek and obtain an arrest warrant.

On January 30, 2019, at around 6:30 a.m., detectives arrested Pullet of the 600 block of Gibson Street in the 500 block of Islamic Way, without incident.

Pullet was taken and is currently in Central Booking where he has been charged with first-degree murder.

