



Forget the Super Bowl, there’s another big game this weekend, featuring some cute and fluffy players.

Animal Planet is hosting the Second Annual Dog Bowl on Saturday.

This year- 63 adoptable dogs from 31 shelters in 15 states will compete, including “Beans” from Baltimore, as well as another dog from the Baltimore Humane Society, “Cheyenne,”

7-year-old Beans was brought to theÂ Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS) when Baltimore City Animal Control found him roaming the streets alone.

Beans beat out hundreds of other dogs across the country to be featured in this special competition.

“I’m excited for him to show who he really is when he is not fearful and is in his element running around and playing,” said Lisa Morabito, BARCS Director of Operations.

He was placed in foster care with Morabito but never left.

“He gets along really well with other animals, gets along with our dogs and cats and my little three-year-old and he fit in so well and we bonded so well with him as he with us now he’s permanent in our house,” Morabito said.

Baltimore Ravens Ronnie Stanley, who is an advocate for shelter animals, selected Beans to be one of the 63 competitors in the second annual Dog Bowl.

Beans will be playing alongside senior dogs from across the country, looking adorable and raising awareness for an important cause.

“We constantly have lots of seniors in our shelter and they make great additions to our family and a lot of times they can be easier to bring home than puppies,” Morabito said.

If you want to catch Beans, and Cheyenne, in action, they’ll be on at 8 p.m. this Saturday on Animal Planet.

