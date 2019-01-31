BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 47-year-old man from Baltimore pleaded guilty Thursday to making a series of telephone bomb threats in October 2016 against the Pentagon Tours Office and a CNN news affiliate.

George Tomasack made threatening calls on October 25, 2016 to the Pentagon Tours Office and to CNN-Atlanta, in addition to other private and government locations.

Tomasack admitted that during the calls he threatened to blow up the locations, and during the call to the Pentagon Tours Office, Tomasack stated the call was an “ISIS threat” and “there will be a (unintelligible) at your building in five hours,”

On the same day, Tomasack called a CNN news affiliate in Atlanta and said that “he was associated with ISIS and they were going to blow up a government building,”

Telephone records obtained during the investigation to identify the caller reveal that in addition to the Pentagon, Tomasack called the White House, the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, the Department of Justice, the FBI Baltimore Field Office and television news stations in Baltimore, Ft. Worth, Texas and Sacramento, California.

Tomasack faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for May 3, 2019 at 11 a.m.

