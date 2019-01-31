BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Spending time in Abell? Get to know this Baltimore neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a free book exchange to a brewery.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Abell, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. The Book Thing

PHOTO: TAYLOR J./YELP

Topping the list is bookstore The Book Thing. Located at 3001 Vineyard Lane, it’s the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting five stars out of 163 reviews on Yelp.

The nonprofit organization’s mission is “to put unwanted books into the hands of those who want them.” It’s open on Saturdays and Sundays for people to browse and take whatever books interest them for free.

Book and magazine donations, regardless of age or subject matter, can be made 24/7 through a book drop. Records, CDs, DVDs, phones, photographs and tablets are also accepted.

2. Greenmount Loan and Jewelry

PHOTO: GREENMOUNT LOAN AND JEWELRY/YELP

Next up is pawn shop Greenmount Loan and Jewelry, situated at 3118 Greenmount Ave. With five stars out of 31 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

The business sells jewelry at up to 70 percent off the original retail prices. The shop also offers jewelry repair, and accepts and sells new and gently used musical instruments and electronic devices, like smartphones, DVD players and gaming systems. All are tested to ensure they are in working condition.

3. Pete’s Grille

PHOTO: ALYSE J./YELP

Traditional American breakfast and brunch-only diner Pete’s Grille is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 3130 Greenmount Ave., four stars out of 180 reviews.

Popular dishes include French toast and Western omelettes, with ham, tomatoes, peppers and onions, served with home fries or grits and toast. The Belgian waffles also get rave reviews. Or you might want to try a deli sandwich, hot dog, burger or salad for lunch. It’s open daily until 2 p.m.

4. 32nd Street Farmers Market

PHOTO: JADA C./YELP

The 32nd Street Farmers Market is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 56 Yelp reviews. Head over to E 32nd And Barclay streets to see for yourself.

The nonprofit market opened in 1980 to, in its words, “provide a vehicle for independent vendors to survive large agribusiness competition.” Its vendors offer everything from produce to wine, flowers, bread, prepared foods and more. It’s open every Saturday from 7 a.m.-noon, all year long.

5. Peabody Heights Brewery

PHOTO: ABIGAIL R./YELP

Last but not least, check out Peabody Heights Brewery, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 43 reviews on Yelp. You can find the brewery and events venue at 401 E. 30th St.

The business aims to, “offer a unique arrangement that allows small brewers to maintain the independence and integrity of their products. Our members have already spent years perfecting their recipes in garages and brew pubs. They may have already built their own brewhouse from the ground up, but now need more capacity.”

In addition to a taproom, a beer garden is open in the summer and rotating food trucks offer tasty bites. Space is available inside to keep bikes out of the elements.