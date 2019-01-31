BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thousands of Coast Guard members were left defending our nation for 36 days without getting paid a single dollar.

They were the only branch of the military to not get paid while their families were at home struggling to make ends meet.

WJZ’s Rick Ritter sat down with a Coast Guard wife in Annapolis who spoke about the devastating ordeal and her fears that it could all happen again.

For most of her life, serving is all Leighanne Ball has known.

“There’s my husband and my brother-in-law,” said Ball. “both active-duty Coast guard.”

Ball married into a military family, with her husband in the Coast Guard for 18 years. The branch defends America’s border and performs rescue missions in severe conditions.

“I grew up in a patriotic family,” she said. “The military protects you, gives you freedom. America takes care of them.”

Ball said that “taking care of their own” has simply been forgotten as 18 years turned to 36 days of hell.

A political stalemate flipped the Annapolis family’s lives upside-down.

“For this to happen to the Coast Guard,” said Ball. “it’s devastating to me.”

In the midst of the longest government shutdown ever, two pay-periods came and went with Ball’s husband still showing up to work every day.

“It kills me,” she said. “It kills me seeing him have to go to work, no paycheck and that’s a struggle to even get him there.”

The battle with anxiety continued to mount.

“No paycheck, we’re a one-income family,” said Ball. “we don’t have anything to fall back on.”

In a sobering interview, Ball opened up to WJZ and while headlines swept across the country, the Coast Guard wife shed light on the reality behind the scenes.

“I haven’t been able to sleep very much,” said Ball. “I’ll just pace, pace, pace the house back and forth all night long until everyone gets up in the morning.”

With no pay, bank accounts dwindled,

“We don’t have funds,” said Ball. “We have nothing. I have 56 cents in our checking account right now, we have nothing at all.”

The walls began to close in as life became a struggle just to get by.

“Where are we going to get grocery money from,” Ball asked. “My husband has to go to work. How is he going to get there if we don’t have money for gas for his car?”

Even her four kids were desperate to pitch in.

“We had the snowstorm a couple of weeks ago,” said Ball. “and we didn’t get paid and my kids had to shovel snow to make $36 to get gas money to get my husband to work.”

Ball oversees the local Coast Guard Spouse Association. The group communicates through Facebook with messages pouring in daily.

Some wives were hopeless with a newborn at home and their husbands deployed.

“We’ve had another family actually that reached out to me,” said Ball. “they didn’t have any formula to feed their child who is 2 months old.”

The unknown tore at Ball’s heart, even causing her to break down alone in her car.

“We’re trying to figure out do we feed our kids or pay our car insurance,” said Ball. “Feed our kids or pay our mortgage?”

It led her and dozens of others to Capitol Hill, trying to get Coast Guard funds, only to be let down.

While the end of the government shutdown finally marked an emotional breakthrough, it continues to eat away at Ball.

Asked what her biggest fear was with the shutdown, Ball had this to say:

“Families are going to lose houses. We could lose our house. Resources are going to run out. Having to tell my kids ‘no, I’m sorry, we need to limit how man snacks we have a day. We need to make this last’ just because you don’t know.”

Emotional scars that may never heal, and knowing they could relive this nightmare again in just a few weeks doesn’t help.

“The repercussions we’re going to have financial for years to come,” said Ball. “This stuff goes on your credit report. Everything you worked so hard for is just shot if this keeps going.”

Coast Guard officials said they are working to deliver backpay by Wednesday to all of the more than 42,000 Coast Guard members affected by the longest government shutdown in history.