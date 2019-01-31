GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to the scene of a house fire with possible people trapped inside around midnight Wednesday. The fire was in the 400 block of Wellham Ave in Glen Burnie.

When crews arrived at the scene they saw smoke exiting the house. Firefighters entered the basement and pulled out two adults and one 4-year-old child.

All three victims were transported to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

#DEVELOPING: #WJZ is on the scene of a house fire on Wellham Ave in Glen Burnie that sent 3 people to the hospital. Fire crews responded around midnight & extinguished the blaze in 25 minutes, 3 more adults & child escaped safely on their own. @wjz #AACO pic.twitter.com/zaTMt8nGPK — Tracey Leong (@TraceyWJZ) January 31, 2019

Officials said there were three more adults and a child on the main floor who were able to escape on their own. They were also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as a precaution.

It took firefighters 25 minutes to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

