



A Catonsville man is under arrest Thursday, accused of dragging a Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputy with his car the length of a football field.

Stanley Ray Junior is now facing assault charges.

Investigators said Ray was pulled over for speeding in Eldersburg. The officer called for backup after smelling marijuana in the car.

Ray and his passenger, Brittany Price, of Baltimore, refused to get out of the car.

Police say when the deputy reached into the vehicle to unlock the door, Ray rolled up the window and took off.

The deputy suffered arm and leg injuries but is expected to be alright.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook