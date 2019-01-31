



Maryland saw frigid temperatures Thursday, with lows dipping into the single digits.

Many people across the state don’t like the sound of bone-chilling weather, but for others, it’s what they live for.

At Wisp Ski Resort in Garrett County, there were happy skiers and snowboarders out on the slopes, enjoying the cold weather.

“It is really cold, but as long as you bundle up and put layers on, it’s fine,” Blake Reynolds said.

But patrons at Wisp Ski Resort were not the only ones enjoying the frigid weather.

General Manager Jerry Geisler said that the resort struggled in 2018 due to the milder temperatures.

“There was usually snow on the ground from about Thanksgiving through the end of March,” Geisler said. “Lot’s of snow. Over the years, that’s definitely changed.”

He also said that because of the milder temperatures, Wisp had to close for two weeks last year.

“The weather patterns are really erratic,” Geisler said. “From this day last year, we’re up about nine percent and that’s a pretty nice growth.”

The change in weather has brought skiers from all over the world, including Karin Mura, from the Republic of Columbia.

“We came last year just to support because we knew they were struggling, but the snow wasn’t great,” Mura said. “I’m glad we have snow, I love the cold, so it’s perfect.”

Wisp Ski Resort is Maryland’s only ski slope, and with over 200 snow machines running, Giesler encourages everybody from the Baltimore-D.C. Metro Area to come out.

“It’s the perfect time to be outside,” he said.

