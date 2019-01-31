



After days of being missing, the body of 27-year-old Christopher Turner, of Hagerstown, Md., was found in Berkely County, West Virginia.

Turner was reported missing last Wednesday, January 23, at around 4 p.m. by the Hagerstown City Police.

Turner had last been heard by his family on Sunday, January 20, and was known to be in the Hagerstown area.

Police immediately began treating the case as a potential homicide due to the lack of information of his whereabouts and the nature of his disappearance.

Through tips given to the police department, they were able to locate his car in the west end of Hagerstown on January 24.

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office notified police that a body had been found in their jurisdiction January 30.

Investigators traveled to West Virginia and positively identified the body as the missing 27-year-old.

Police say the manner and condition the body was found in indicates murder. His body has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in West Charleston, West Virginia, for an autopsy.

The family has been notified. The police department will continue to investigate the case until those responsible are charged.

