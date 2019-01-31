  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Annapolis, Local TV, Maryland, Midshipmen, Naval Academy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — About 250 U.S. Naval Academy midshipmen will be selecting the first ships they’ll be working on.
The academy’s annual Ship Selection Night is scheduled for Thursday in Annapolis.

Midshipmen in the Class of 2019 who will serve as surface warfare officers after graduating will choose their first ship and homeport.

Their options include a variety of Navy ships based out of ports worldwide.

