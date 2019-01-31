



With the Super Bowl just a few days away, the Maryland State Police are focusing on a statewide impaired driving enforcement efforts during the weekend.

They are reminding all motorists to drive sober- or get pulled over.

The State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort Team (SPIDRE), will be assisting in looking out for distracted and aggressive driving violaters this weekend.

Since May 2013, SPIDRE team has made more than 2,800 DUI arrests, 8,700 traffic stops while also issuing close to 20,000 citations and more than 4,300 warnings.

According to the Maryland Department of Transportation, the state recorded 6,627 crashes involving impaired drivers in 2017.

These crashes led to the deaths of 167 people that year.

Here are some options to get a safe and sober ride home:

Designate a sober driver

Use public transportation

Call a rideshare or taxi service

Call a friend

Stay the night

Be the designated driver

