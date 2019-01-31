



The coldest January 31 high temperature of 21 degrees was set today.

The previous low max was set back in 1948, and it was 22 degrees.

Tonight will drop into single digits in many places, then recover with clouds and light snow with temperatures in the mid 20’s tomorrow.

Expect snow around 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., and about one inch to be common amounts with more north and less south.

A much warmer air mass will overtake the entire eastern portion of the nation beginning this weekend. Look for highs of 42 on Saturday, but 52 on Super Bowl Sunday.

Dry weather and lots of sun are on tap for the weekend. Enjoy the warmer air on the way.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook